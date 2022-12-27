Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,996.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,477.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,072.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,036.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,712.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 39,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.