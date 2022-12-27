Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,039.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,579 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

