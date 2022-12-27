Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

