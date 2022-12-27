Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $115.41 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

