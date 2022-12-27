Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

