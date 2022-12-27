Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Autus Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 40.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.