Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 17.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

