Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

