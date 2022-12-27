Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 12.5% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 394.6% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

