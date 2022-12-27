Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 17.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

