Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

