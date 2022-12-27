Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 20,490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

