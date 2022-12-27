Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 8,530 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $254,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
