AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,858,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,421 shares of company stock valued at $74,266,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

