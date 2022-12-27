B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.62. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

