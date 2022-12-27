Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Busey by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Busey by 21.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 38.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $174,202. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Busey Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 26.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

