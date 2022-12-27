Bailard Inc. Acquires 3,725 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $112.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 over the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.