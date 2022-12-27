Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after acquiring an additional 183,238 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

