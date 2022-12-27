Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

