Bailard Inc. Buys 2,049 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.