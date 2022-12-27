Bailard Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 221,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of LOGI opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $87.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

