Bailard Inc. Buys 664 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.15) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.12) to GBX 2,450 ($29.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

About BHP Group

BHP stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.