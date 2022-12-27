Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

