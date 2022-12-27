Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 79.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
