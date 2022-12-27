Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 79.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

