Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

