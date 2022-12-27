Bailard Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,799,000 after buying an additional 208,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

