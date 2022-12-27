Bailard Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 328,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 199,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

