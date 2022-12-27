Bailard Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISI shares. Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

