Bailard Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banner by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.38. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

