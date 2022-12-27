Bailard Inc. Has $799,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

