Bailard Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 35,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 39.2% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

