Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $116,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 20.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

