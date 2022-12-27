Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

