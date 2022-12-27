Bailard Inc. Increases Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,713,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,963,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.03. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $117.34.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

