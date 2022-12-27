Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.9 %

FFBC stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

