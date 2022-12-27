Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

