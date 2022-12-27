Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.