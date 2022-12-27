Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

