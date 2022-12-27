Bailard Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

