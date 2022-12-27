Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,006 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 97,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,397,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 350,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 86,097 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

