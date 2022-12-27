Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,575 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,712 shares of company stock worth $6,975,389. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $98.71.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

