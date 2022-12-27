Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,890 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,194 shares of company stock valued at $994,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.



