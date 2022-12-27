Bailard Inc. Purchases 4,537 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 83.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 311.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

