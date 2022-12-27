Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 750.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 292.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 519,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 533.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
