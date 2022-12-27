Bailard Inc. Raises Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $128,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.