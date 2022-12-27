Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

