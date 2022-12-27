Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

