Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

