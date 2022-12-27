Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,805,000 after buying an additional 437,958 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

