Bailard Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

